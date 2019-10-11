Wayne Robinson caused "misery" when he broke into houses across Sunderland and caused damage and loss to mainly elderly victims.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 30-year-old, who already had a long criminal record, stole sentimental jewellery from houses, including his own mothers', and left people "traumatised" by violating their homes.

Robinson, of Lambton Tower, Sunderland, admitted four offences of burglary, one of attempted burglary, theft, criminal damage and asked for ten similar burglary offences to be taken into consideration.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to a total of five years behind bars and said he caused "misery and inconvenience" to all of the victims.

The judge told him: "You, to a certain extent, have considered arrest and imprisonment something of an occupational hazard.

"The truth is, you need to find yourself a new job. You are 30. You are not very good at this burgling.

"You keep leaving blood at the scene and because of your intoxication you keep leaving fingerprints everywhere."

Judge Gittins said Robinson looked to be set up for a "fresh start" when he was released from prison earlier this year and had a lot of support in place.

But the judge added: "You went on a spree of offending that was significant and has had a significant effect on your victims.

"Whether you targeted them deliberately or not, virtually all of your victims were elderly people and that aggravates the position."

The court heard the offences happened between May and July.

During the attack on Robinson's mother's home, he and others kicked her door in and stole cash and property worth over £1,000, leaving her "devastated".

Judge Gittins said the incident was "mean and low".

The court heard Robinson burgled and untidily searched a house belonging to a woman who was out visiting her husband, who was seriously ill in hospital.

The judge said: "As if she didn't have enough to worry about, that was what she was greeted with."

Robinson stole a laptop during another raid, which belonged to a 75-year-old.

Judge Gittins said computers can be a "lifeline for many people these days".

During the last raid, in July, Robinson was confronted by the 73-year-old householder.

Judge Gittins said: "There was no violence but undoubtedly it will have deeply effected the victim."