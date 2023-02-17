John Quinn, 34, was seen the pricey Audi and walking to the house they share in Conyers Close, Castletown, a court heard.

Quinn claimed a pal had pinched the motor from outside its owner’s home and handed him the ignition fob so he could take it for a spin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His crime, on Monday, February 13, he was committed just four days after he was released from a prison sentence.

Stock image c/o Pixabay.

He avoided being returned immediately to jail but was ordered to stay off the drink for six months – or risk being put behind bars.

The 'no alcohol' monitoring order, which sees him being tagged buy a device which can spot booze, was put in place as part of a 12-month community order imposed at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “There was a report made to the police when the owner woke up and their car was not on the driveway.

“Police seized the car the next day. The defendant was just walking into his house.

“The police saw him lock the car and walk into his house. He told his mum, ‘I’m getting locked up’.

“He has a substantial record but has not been before the courts since 2020.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinn, who caused no damage to the car, pleaded guilty to a charge of taking a vehicle without consent.

Jason Smith, defending, said Quinn had not stolen the motor but had been handed it for his pleasure by the taker.

He added: “It was passed on to him and he had a drive around. He knew that it was stolen when he drove it in the first place.

“He can put forward no reason for driving because he knew it was stolen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Probation Service report read to court said Quinn had an ongoing issue with alcohol and drug misuse, mainly crack cocaine.

District Judge Kathryn Meek described Quinn as having “a terrible record for offences of dishonesty”.

As part of the community order, she ordered him to also complete 25 rehabilitation days.