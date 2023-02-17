Sunderland crack cocaine user told his mum 'I'm getting locked up' after police caught him with stolen Audi
A Sunderland crack cocaine user told his mum “I’m getting locked up” after he was caught on their doorstep with a stolen car by police.
John Quinn, 34, was seen the pricey Audi and walking to the house they share in Conyers Close, Castletown, a court heard.
Quinn claimed a pal had pinched the motor from outside its owner’s home and handed him the ignition fob so he could take it for a spin.
His crime, on Monday, February 13, he was committed just four days after he was released from a prison sentence.
He avoided being returned immediately to jail but was ordered to stay off the drink for six months – or risk being put behind bars.
The 'no alcohol' monitoring order, which sees him being tagged buy a device which can spot booze, was put in place as part of a 12-month community order imposed at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “There was a report made to the police when the owner woke up and their car was not on the driveway.
“Police seized the car the next day. The defendant was just walking into his house.
“The police saw him lock the car and walk into his house. He told his mum, ‘I’m getting locked up’.
“He has a substantial record but has not been before the courts since 2020.”
Quinn, who caused no damage to the car, pleaded guilty to a charge of taking a vehicle without consent.
Jason Smith, defending, said Quinn had not stolen the motor but had been handed it for his pleasure by the taker.
He added: “It was passed on to him and he had a drive around. He knew that it was stolen when he drove it in the first place.
“He can put forward no reason for driving because he knew it was stolen.”
A Probation Service report read to court said Quinn had an ongoing issue with alcohol and drug misuse, mainly crack cocaine.
District Judge Kathryn Meek described Quinn as having “a terrible record for offences of dishonesty”.
As part of the community order, she ordered him to also complete 25 rehabilitation days.
He was also placed on the pilot Community Alternative to Short Prison Sentence (CAPS) programme, which supports offenders without the need for jail, and he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.