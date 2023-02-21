News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland court-round up: Speeding, no licence and no insurance

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:23pm

Johnathon Bellfield, 36, of Teesdale Avenue, New Penshaw, Houghton, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction for failure to identify a driver was withdrawn.

John Craig Taylor, 62, of Park Road North, Chester-le-Street, was fined £180 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Christopher Ian Branton, 39, of Brisbane Street, Town End Farm, Sunderland, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court
Jonathon Gates, 48, of Swan Court, Sunderland, was given a six-month conditional discharge for using a vehicle the length of which exceeded regulations.

Stefan Georgiev Nedelchev, 26, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Robert Leslie Carroll, 61, Hudson Road, Sunderland, was fined £146 and banned for driving for six months for speeding.

Mark Dobson, 38, of Pennycross Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for speeding, driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.