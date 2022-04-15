Sunderland Court Round-up: Speeding, no insurance and threatening behaviour
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Maire Taylor, 44, of Tynedale Street, Houghton, was fined £115 with three penalty points for speeding.
Mr Gavin David Dorward, 38, of Brockenhurst Drive, Sunderland, was fined £266 with five penalty points for speeding.
John Donkin, 50, of Brandlings Way, Peterlee, was fined £146 for failure to wear a seatbelt.
Christina Pocock, 31, of Bradshaw Street, was fined £380 and ordered to pay £50 compensation for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
James Bentham, 26, of Rodridge Park Station, Wingate, was fined £333 with four penalty points for speeding.
Tony Breen, 40, of Oxford Street, Sunderland, was fined £346 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Terry Alan Cleghorn, 36, of Castlereagh Street, Silksworth, was fined £180 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.