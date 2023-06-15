Sunderland couple end up in court on separate charges after shock incident

A danger driver has been handed an interim roads’ ban – and could be jailed - for a shock incident in Sunderland which embroiled her hot-headed husband.

Rachel Storey, 36, was caught committing the motoring offence on the A690 Durham Road and Thornholme Road at 3.10pm on Friday, January 27, on a camera in another car.

During an ensuing altercation with the driver of the same vehicle in Ashwood Terrace, Ashbrooke, her spouse Ronald Spours, 41, arrived to threaten him.

In footage shown to a court, Spours, of St Cuthberts Street, Newbottle, Houghton, twice punches the driver’s window as the man sits inside.

He also rants aggressively and moves to the front passenger side where a woman is sitting filming his antics.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Spours, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Storey, of the same address, admitted charges of driving her black Peugeot 207 dangerously and attempting to cause criminal damage.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “They appear together but on separate charges but from the same incident.

“The female defendant was driving a car and there was an altercation with another road user.

“The crown respectfully says her case should be sent to the crown court.”

Of Spours’ offence, Ms Cook added: “The incident happened following an earlier incident with Ms Storey.

“At approximately 3.10pm, the defendant arrived at the scene, following an incident between his partner and the victim.

“The victim’s partner recorded the incident on an iPad. They remained in their vehicle while the defendant continued shouting at them.”

Charlton Carr, representing both defendants, said pre-sentence reports were required.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Storey her offence was too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates’ court and must go to Newcastle Crown Court.

She imposed an interim driving ban, ordered a pre-sentence report and granted her unconditional bail to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 12.