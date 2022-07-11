Sunderland counter protestor who joined in violent scenes at Black Lives Matter march is jailed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Widespread trouble flared when members of North East Frontline Patriots, Protect the Monument from Black Lives Matter and other groups, including Hells Angels and veterans, attended the organised demonstration in Newcastle in June 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard both groups stated they planned a "peaceful" protest and the counter demonstrators claimed they were there to protect Grey'sMonument.

But prosecutor Jolyon Perks told the court from about 2pm that day, parts of the crowd became hostile and violent and police officers, dogs and horses were injured, as well as members of the public.

Objects including glass bottles, metal cans and smoke grenades were thrown.

The court heard Stephen Jenkins, who was seen drinking at the event, was in a "drunken state" when he became involved in the trouble.

Mr Perks told the court Jenkins was confrontational and refused to comply with police requests to disperse and added: "In a drunken state he looked at a can,threw it and it travelled about 12 feet and hit the officer square on the chest.

"It didn't cause any injury, just covered the officer with liquid.

"The officer didn't react to the impact and the officer was in full riot gear."

Jenkins, of Redmond Square, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder.

The 64-year-old fork lift truck driver had lived a "law abiding lifestyle" until that day and has references to his ordinarily positive character.

But the court heard he had lost his job during the pandemic, become "isolated" and started drinking more during the lockdown.

Judge Edward Bindloss said Jenkins had six beers before arriving at the demonstration and nine while he was there.

Judge Bindloss said Jenkins was "aggressive and confrontational" at the event and told him: "You maintain you were so drunk you have no memory of this incident.

"It may be, had you not been drinking so heavily, you might have heeded the warnings of the police to disperse."

Judge Bindloss sentenced Jenkins, who has since found new work and taken positive steps to reduce drinking, to 26 months behind bars.

At the same hearing Michael Maylia, 55 of Coniston, Gateshead, who also admitted violent disorder, was jailed for 25 months.

He is currently serving a sentence for public disorder in Burnley, Lancashire, where he travelled as a Newcastle United football supporter and got involved inviolence, with others, at a pub.

The court heard Maylia ordinarily has caring responsibilities and family commitments.