Sunderland councillor to stand trial accused of forcing woman to marry

Cllr Usman Ali.

A city councillor facing an allegation he forced a woman to get married faces trial next year.

Usman Ali is accused of using violence, threats or a form of coercion for the purpose of causing another person to enter into a marriage in 2017.

He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour towards the same victim between August 2016 and October 2023.

Ali, a Sunderland councillor for Ryhope ward, who quit the Conservatives to join Labour but is now listed on the council website as Independent, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, via video link to prison.

The 39-year-old businessman, of Hopton Drive, Ryhope, Sunderland, was not asked to enter a plea to either of the charges.

Judge Tim Gittins said a trial will start on April 8 next year.

Ali will be back in court on January 9 for a further hearing.