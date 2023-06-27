A Christmas Day host accused of murdering one of his dinner guests has been

described in court as an "amazing" man with a "big heart."

Construction boss Adam Jenkins is accused of killing Simon Birch, 39, when he drew a knife across the left side of his neck in the late evening on December 25 2021.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, Sunderland, denies murder and manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard the deadly confrontation happened outside Adam Jenkins' family home, where he lived with his partner Natalie Shaw, and where festive celebrations had been taking place.

Jurors heard previous evidence from Jenkins who said he was trying to protect his sister from Mr Birch's violence on Christmas night.

Defence barrister Mr Jeremy Dein KC invited a number of character witnesses to give evidence.

Andrea Bell, founder of Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, where Jenkins volunteered, became emotional as she saw him in the dock.

She told jurors: "Initially, his dad came to work at the soup kitchen and heard of our work.

"When Christmas came around, Adam said he would like to help. Along came Adam, an amazing man with a big heart.

"The first day he came to us there was a school friend, he was really taken a back that one of his school friends were there.

"At the end of that day he said 'I wish I could save them all.'"

Ms Bell told the court he then paid for Christmas meals and selection boxes for every user of the kitchen.

She added: "To be honest he's a wonderful man, kinder than kind. He goes way above the expectation."

Jurors also heard from Gordon O'Brien, a family friend and fellow construction worker.

He said Jenkins was "quiet and reserved" around people he didn't know but was well known for his friendly personality around loved ones.

"I'm a close family friend of Adam and I have known Adam throughout his life," he said.

"I had the pleasure of growing up with Adam's parents and parents of Ms Natalie Shaw.

"Adam was never the seen as a person involved in any trouble and was seen as a peacemaker.

"Adam was not a person for confrontation."

Mr O'Brien added that the accusation against Jenkins "could not be further from the truth" to his day-to-day character.

He said: "The charge of murder is not befitting of a person of Adam's nature."

Another friend, who works at a special school in Newcastle, said he regularly helped fundraising for the school and supplied selection boxes for the children at Christmas.

She also told jurors Jenkins had a passion for horses and would bring one from Sunderland for the children to play with once a year.

Earlier, the court heard live evidence from forensic psychiatrist Dr Frank Farnham who said Jenkins may have been suffering from PTSD in the aftermath of Mr Birch's death.

The court heard the medical evidence may have been an explanation as to why the defendant suffered memory loss as to what happened on the night.

Earlier in the trial, jurors watched footage from Jenkins' police interview

which showed him becoming unwell and looking away from the CCTV footage of the incident which was played to him.

He also previously told jurors he had no recollection of taking a knife or fatally stabbing Mr Birch.

The prosecution claim that Jenkins lied about his memory loss so he could avoid telling the police the "truth" about what happened.