A Christmas Day host was trying to save his sister from the man he is accused of killing when violence flared at the festive gathering,murder jurors have heard.

Successful businessman Adam Jenkins severed Simon Birch's jugular vein and carotid artery when he drew a knife across the left side of his neck late in the evening on December 25, 2021, it is claimed.

Mr Birch, 39, who was the partner of Jenkins' sister Emma, lost an "enormous" amount of blood and was declared dead just after midnight on Boxing Day.

The court heard Jenkins had been hosting a family festive celebration at his home, which was set in its own land and had outhouses including a private bar and games room that day.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, Sunderland, who owns a construction company, denies murder and manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Speaking from the witness box, Jenkins described the day as being 'perfect' before the trouble started.

Simon Birch died on Boxing Day.

He told the court: "Me and Simon were getting on brilliantly that day.

"Me and him were playing pool and laughing and carrying on.

"I had a drink but I can remember the day. I can remember the bar, everything was merry.

"It was the perfect day. In terms of alcohol I was not drunk."

Jenkins said he later went to bed but was woken up and told Emma and Mr Birch were fighting.

He said he got up and saw Emma run past the landing "screaming at the top of her voice", followed by Mr Birch.

Jenkins said: "Simon just started shouting at her and started running after her down the stairs.

"I started following them at this point.

"He (Simon) put his hand on her hair and he swung her around the bottom of the stairs and flung her straight into the sitting room.

"He grabbed her and he started upper cutting her. She was screaming at the top of her voice that he was going to kill her and I was screaming for him to stop.

"He was out of control at this point. I was feeling awful, my anxiety was through the roof.

"I had to try stop him. I put my hand on his left bicep because that was the hand he was using to hit her but he was too strong."

Jenkins added: "I saw Simon hit her and Emma fell to the floor.

"She was unresponsive and I turned to Simon saying you've f****** killed her.

"Simon came towards me and all I remember is he threw two punches.

"The next thing I remember was on the settee waking up and Simon was on top me."

The court heard that Jenkins then got up from the sofa but was pushed into the kitchen by his partner Natalie.

Jenkins told the court he and Mr Birch had been friends.

"We got on well. He was a builder and I was a builder. We would ring each other if we needed a hand with anything.

"We would help each other like normal friends would."

But the court heard their friendship began to deteriorate and the court heard of numerous occasions where Mr Birch was violent towards Jenkins' sister.

During one incident, Mr Birch threatened Jenkins' mum with a knife following an argument, jurors heard.

When asked how it made him feel, Jenkins said: "It was heartbreaking seeing my sister with injuries. It was not good.

"If I text Simon saying leave my sister she would have taken him back anyway and he would have turned violent on me on my family."

Jurors have heard Jenkins was arrested, initially on suspicion of assault, while the emergency services were still trying to save Mr Birch.

Jenkins' response to the arrest was to ask: "Why assault?"

At just after midnight on Boxing Day Jenkins is re-arrested on suspicion of murder, while he is in the back of a police van.

His response was to say: "Murder? Is he dead? Is he dead? No way he's dead, no way."