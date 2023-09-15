Sunderland cat litter burglar ends up in jail

Watch more videos on Shots!

A burglar who stole a bag of cat litter during a break-in at a vulnerable person's bungalow has been put behind bars.

Thomas Brown entered the home of one resident at tried door handles of others at a care centre in Sunderland in the early hours of August 13.

The 33-year-old, of Vilette Road, Sunderland, who has convictions for 115 previous offences and was on a community order at the time, admitted burglary and attempted burglary.

Mr Recorder Tom Little KC sentenced him to 26 months behind bars and told him:"You were seen entering one of those bungalows and then removing a cat litter bag."

The court heard when Brown was arrested he no longer had the cat litter but was carrying a bracelet, which is of unknown origin, when he was arrested.