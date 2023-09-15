Sunderland cat litter burglar ends up in jail
The court heard he 'needs help'
A burglar who stole a bag of cat litter during a break-in at a vulnerable person's bungalow has been put behind bars.
Thomas Brown entered the home of one resident at tried door handles of others at a care centre in Sunderland in the early hours of August 13.
The 33-year-old, of Vilette Road, Sunderland, who has convictions for 115 previous offences and was on a community order at the time, admitted burglary and attempted burglary.
Mr Recorder Tom Little KC sentenced him to 26 months behind bars and told him:"You were seen entering one of those bungalows and then removing a cat litter bag."
The court heard when Brown was arrested he no longer had the cat litter but was carrying a bracelet, which is of unknown origin, when he was arrested.
Robin Patton, defending, said Brown, who was on valium when he committed the offences, has "very little recollection" of what happened and "needs help".