A drug user confessed in court to possessing illegal cannabis – then slammed police for having an alleged vendetta against him.

Jason McLaughlin, 34, of Rose Avenue, Fencehouses, claimed they repeatedly pulled him over due to false intelligence he was involved in substance dealing.

Prosecutor Jessica Singh admitted there was a police warning marker on McLaughlin’s motor which caused armed officers to stop him in Sunderland on Tuesday, May 16.

Ms Singh told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court police were acting on information the vehicle was involved in drugs’ supply.

She also said evidence suggested the car smelt of cannabis and McLaughlin was found with a bag of cannabis in his sock.

Defending himself, McLaughlin insisted much of the case against him was incorrect – and challenged police to prove he was involved in dealing.

He told Deputy District Judge Gary Garland: “They’re welcome to come round and raid my house.

“I got pulled over by an unmarked police car, I had absolutely no idea why. I smoke cannabis. They said there was information on the car.

“I dispute that it was in my sock, it was in my pocket, I gave it to him. He said that the car smelled of ‘green’.

“I handed the cannabis over. It was less than a gram. It’s ridiculous.”

Claiming Ms Singh had said he was involved in drug supply, he added: “She alluded that I’m supplying cannabis which I’m not.

“I smoke cannabis. From my point of view, I think they’re targeting me.”

McLaughlin, who has two previous convictions which include a burglary, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the controlled class B drug.

Ms Singh earlier told the hearing: “The defendant was pulled over by police. It was a vehicle connected with intelligence that it was drugs’ supply.

“He was acting nervously, and a small bag of cannabis was down the sock of the defendant. He admitted possession of cannabis in interview.”

Judge Garland sentenced McLaughlin to a six-month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

He told McLaughlin: “If you want to complain about the police, you should get some help. The police may have wrong information.”