Adam Jenkins.

A businessman who killed one of his Christmas day dinner guests has been jailed for eight years.Construction company boss

Adam Jenkins killed Simon Birch, 39, when he cut his neck with a kitchen knife on December 25, 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard Jenkins and his partner Natalie Shaw had been hosting a Christmas Day lunch at his home in Newbottle, Sunderland, where Mr Birch died.

Simon Birch died on Boxing Day.

Mr Birch was the boyfriend of Jenkins' sister Emma Jenkins.Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, was convicted of manslaughter after a trial earlier this month.

Following the hearing, Simon’s family issued a heartfelt tribute to the much-loved dad of two.

They said: “Simon (Birchy) was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. Our Christmases will never be the same without him.

“We would not wish what we have endured for the last 19 months on any family. Simon had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room.

“The thought that we will never see it again or hear his voice is truly heartbreaking. There is no justification for what happened to him and no length of sentence will ever bring him back to us.”

Simon’s daughters, Brogan and Georgie, added: “We miss him everyday and don’t want to believe we will never see him again. There were so many dreams we had for our lives ahead that have now been taken from us.

“Christmas Day is no longer a huge day of celebration. We will always remember it as the day we lost our dad.”

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, was the senior investigating officer on the case.

She paid tribute to Simon’s family and said she hopes the tragic case sends a powerful message across the North East and beyond.

Det Supt Fairlamb said: “Sadly this is another tragic case that highlights the very real and irreversible consequences of carrying a knife.

“For this to happen on Christmas Day is especially poignant for Simon’s family – what should have been a time of celebration and togetherness ended in the most devastating of outcomes.

“Our thoughts remain with them and I would like to thank them for their amazing strength and cooperation shown throughout this difficult case.

“While no outcome can remove the grief they are facing, I hope they can take some comfort knowing the person responsible for Simon’s death has been brought to justice.

“There are never any winners when it comes to knife crime and I sincerely hope this sends a strong and sobering message across the North East. To anybody who carries a knife or weapon, think again - you risk ruining more than one life forever.”

A force spokesperson added: "If you have any information about anybody you believe may be carrying a knife or a weapon, please report it to police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101.

"In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999."