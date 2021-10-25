Ricky Elliott used a concrete slab to break a bedroom window at Doric View in Sunderland, which is a home that offers respite care for people with disabilities.

The 45-year-old caused £2,500 damage, took a safe worth £1,500, plus the £142 it contained, and "ransacked" an office at the centre, which was closed due to Covid 19 restrictions last June.

Newcastle Crown Court heard blood was found on an office door handle and a drawer inside the building.Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court how Elliott was tracked down using DNA.

Ricky Elliott

He said: "Scenes of Crime Officers attended and blood taken from the office door was found to be a full DNA match for the defendant."

Elliott, of Tower Street, Hendon, Sunderland, who has convictions for 181 previous offences, admitted burglary.A spokesperson for the centre said in a victim impact statement: "People know we are a care service for people with profound disabilities.

"This is disgusting offending."

Jamie Adams, defending, said Elliott has "shown a complete turn around in the way he is thinking" now, adding that drugs had played a factor in his offending.

He said: "It was always drugs that were undermining his behaviour and bringing him before the court.

"When he came before the court he was always drugged up to the eyes, ready to accept the imprisonment is was going to get and inevitably did get."

Mr Adams said Elliott has now engaged with people who can help him and added: "He has realised he doesn't want to be in and out of prison for the rest of his life.

"He is remorseful for what he did and what he has done during his offending over the years."

Mr Recorder Keir Monteith QC sentenced Elliott to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with drug rehabilitation requirements and an order to pay £360 compensation.

The judge told him: "You are being given a chance today, you really are."