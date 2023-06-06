News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland burglar stole wedding and engagement rings

Criminal avoided being locked up

By Karon Kelly
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 2 min read

A burglar who stole wedding and engagement rings during a smash and grab raid at a family home has kept his freedom.

David Wright broke a window at a flat in Sunderland last August, reached in through the hole in the glass and took the jewellery, which was worth around £3,000.

Newcastle Crown Court heard blood found at the entry point was matched to Wright, who was convicted of burglary after a trial at the magistrates court.

Wright, who was out on licence from a ten-and-a-half year jail sentence for violence, had claimed he broke the window while heavily intoxicated so he could climb into the property and spend the night but denied taking the rings.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: "Magistrates found his account lacked credibility, given the size of the hole made, it was arguable anyone could have gone through that to rest and stay overnight.

"It was consistent with him having leaned through and removed items from the desk just inside the broken window."

The victims said the jewellery was "irreplaceable" and they were left "annoyed and frustrated" at their home being targeted.

They said in a statement: "No person has any right to make us feel unsafe in our own home."

The court heard Wright, 40, of Southwick Road, Sunderland, was unemployed at the time but now works in a restaurant and his boss attended the hearing to support him.

Judge Christopher Prince sentenced Wright to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours unpaid work as well as programme and rehabilitation requirements.

The judge told Wright: "You appear to have a willingness to work and rehabilitate yourself. Your current employer attended court to confirm you are working to try and improve your position on life."

The court heard Wright has previous convictions but none are for burglary.

