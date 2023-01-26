Sunderland burglar must tackle drug use to stay out of jail
A Sunderland drug user must tackle his habit as a condition of staying out of jail.
By Kevin Clark
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Michael Johnston was given a suspended sentence by magistrates in Newcastle after admitting entering an outhouse at an address in South View, Easington Lane, with intent to steal in May last year.
Johnston, 43, of Wordsworth Avenue, Easington Lane, also admitted failure to surrender to bail.
He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, with the condition he undergo a ten-month drug rehabilitation programme and up to 30 days rehabilitation.