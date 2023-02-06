Sunderland burglar made chilling threat after waking sleeping family during house raid

Thomas Knight had crept into a family home where a dad and his pregnant partner, who have two children, were asleep in October 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the couple were disturbed by noises and saw a torch light downstairs and realised their home was being raided.

Knight, who had "made a mess" while searching for things to steal, left the house and was caught by a neighbour in the next door shed.

Thomas Knight.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes told the court the neighbour had hold of Knight by the arm and the police were alerted.

Miss Barnes told the court: "When arrested he said 'I will come back, I know where you live'."

In a victim statement the householder said he and his partner were "extremely shaken" by the raid and added: "I feel outraged someone has been in my home without my permission.

"My partner was seven weeks pregnant and I was extremely concerned for her and the welfare of the baby.

"Our two children were staying out for the evening. I 'am concerned at what would have happened if they had been there."

The dad said he was also concerned by Knight's warning that he would "come back".

Knight, 22, of Toward Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of burglary in relation to the house and the shed, where an X-box and other property stolen from the family home was found.

He has been jailed for 14 months.

Lewis Kerr, defending, said Knight was under the influence of drugs at the time of the raid.

During the hearing, Knight read out a letter he had written to the judge.

He said: "I am writing this letter to you to let you know I am truly sorry about this whole situation.

"I would like you to know if there was any way I can apologise to the victims of my crimes I would love to do so, with true intentions."

Knight said he was "not a bad person but had made bad decisions" and vowed to never be back before the court again.