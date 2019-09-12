Sunderland burglar caught red-handed with jewellery stash
A shameless burglar who pocketed a stash of jewellery is behind bars after he was caught red-handed by police.
Jason Taylor, 30, forced his way into a property on Chester Road, Sunderland, on the morning of May 23.
After finding the flat empty, Taylor then ransacked the premises – destroying wardrobe doors and turning drawers upside down in his frantic search for valuables.
Having filled his pockets with bracelets, watches and keys, he then filled a holdall and plastic bag with various other items but was arrested by police as he tried to leave the premises.
Taylor, of Hume Street, Sunderland, admitted burglary at Newcastle Crown Court on June 21. He was back in the dock on August 16 for sentencing, when he was jailed for for two years.
Detective Constable Mick Boyd, of Northumbria Police, said: “This kind of criminality is totally unacceptable, and Taylor has caused a huge deal of upset and distress due to his wholly selfish actions.
“He entered that address hell-bent on stealing anything of value and filling his pockets with valuables. As he tried to leave the premises with a stash of stolen goods, he was met by officers who had been alerted by a member of the public to his suspicious behaviour.
“Burglary is a despicable crime that can have a long-lasting effect on victims and the local community as a whole. It is therefore imperative that the public see criminals such as Taylor taken off the streets and brought to justice.”