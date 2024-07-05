Sunderland burglar caught after leaving smears of blood at crime scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burglar who broke into a house is behind bars after he left smears of his own blood behind.

Darren Roberts

Serial raider Darren Roberts smashed his way into the home in Sunderland, through the patio doors, and carried out an "untidy search" inside.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a bedroom was "ransacked" during the burglary on February 14, before Roberts made off with a PlayStation 5, games and some aftershave.

He was caught because he left his own bloodstains in the kitchen and bedroom, which proved he was the raider.

The victim said in a statement the house has been put up for sale and added: "A criminal invaded the privacy of my home. It has created total fear in me.

"I have now put it on the market, I no longer feel safe in the house which I used to call home.

"I feel so violated. No-one should ever have to feel the insecurity of not being safe."

Picture released by Northumbria Police.

Roberts, 35, of Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland, who has previous convictions including house raids, admitted burglary and asked for a break-in at a restaurant to be taken into consideration.

Miss Recorder Ayesha Smart sentenced him to 30 months behind bars.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said: "He is entirely realistic as to the position he has placed himself."

Mr Lane said Roberts is keen to address the underlying issues he has and has employment prospects.

Picture released by Northumbria Police. | Picture released by Northumbria Police.

Detective Constable Stuart Batey, who works for one of Northumbria Police's dedicated burglary teams, said: "I am delighted that Roberts has been brought to justice for his selfish actions.

"Burglary is such an intrusive crime, and people should feel safe in their home. That's why it's imperative that individuals like Roberts – who bring misery to others – have their day in court.

"Unfortunately for Roberts, he left behind some telling clues as to who was behind the burglary, and what followed was some fantastic work by our colleagues in Forensic Services who were able to irrefutably prove that he was the person responsible.

"I sincerely hope that Roberts spends this time in prison reflecting on how his behaviour can affect not only his victims, but the wider community as a whole.

