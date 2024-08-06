Sunderland burglar broke into two homes so he could go back to prison
John Ferguson, who has 70 convictions on his record, including burglaries, was homeless and living on the streets after being released from his last jail sentence.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he was spotted trying door handles on Southwick Road, Sunderland, in April and seen entering two houses.
Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said Ferguson did not steal anything from the two homes he entered but one woman encountered him opening her front door.
Ferguson, 28, of Dene Street, Sunderland, was carrying cannabis and two strips of diazepam when he was arrested.
He admitted two charges of burglary and possessing class C and C drugs.
Jason Smith, defending, said Ferguson had been "promised the world" in terms of help with accommodation, help with his drug problems and supervision after his last release.
Mr Smith said: "If that had been available he would not be sitting where he is now.
"He was left in a situation where he was street homeless, fell back into drug dependency and became desperate.
"What he will say is he knew he would be arrested, he knew he would go back to prison and he felt there was no reasonable alternative available to him."
Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth KC said Ferguson is in an established pattern of offending and that one woman saw him entering her home while she was inside.
The recorder told him: "Whatever you wanted the result to be, she certainly will not have wanted someone in her house and will no doubt have been extremely upset by the fact you were there."
Ferguson was jailed for a total of 876 days.