Sunderland burglar broke his leg while escaping from house raid

A burglar who was left with a "broken leg" when he jumped from the upstairs window of a house he was raiding has been put behind bars.

Officers had attended an address in Easington Lane, Sunderland, after reports it was being burgled at around 10pm on May 22 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard as they arrived, raider Dion Johnston leapt from the first floor of the house, which already had a boarded up window after being broken into the day before, and was found in a nearby garden.

His accomplice, who also jumped, got away.

Prosecutor Ellen Wright told the court: "Police attended following reports of burglary.

"The defendant had accessed the property by removing boards from a rear window, following a break-in the previous day.

"Police arrived at the scene.

"A passer-by informed the police that two people had jumped from the upstairs window.

"One person ran off. The defendant was located in a nearby garden, with an ankle injury. According to the pre-sentence report, I think it was indeed a broken leg."

The court heard Johnston told police: "My mate pushed me out of the window and ran away. I can't believe he got away like."

He was then taken to hospital for treatment to his leg.

Nothing was taken from the house.

Johnston, 22, of Wordsworth Ave, Easington Lane, admitted burglary.

He also admitted burgling another house in the town on October 23 2021, burglary of a bungalow development in January last year, where he stole tools worth £6,269 and threatening to damage property, in relation to his mother's car, after she refused to give him money on May 19 last year.

Johnston was due to be sentenced for all offences in January but Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne deferred the hearing to see if the positive progress he had made was "sustainable".

He was told he must abide by conditions to stay away from drugs, do his best to continue in employment and save up some compensation and he could receive a community punishment.

At the same court today the judge sentenced Johnston to 18 months behind bars.

The court heard in the months since the last hearing, Johnston has not co-operated with probation officials, has failed to attend court twice, has saved no money and has stopped working due to being the victim of an assault, that was never reported to the police.

Recorder Dunne told him: "I find you have breached the requirements of the deferment.

"I am driven to the conclusion you did not attempt to complete the deferment of sentence as you should have done, despite your opportunity to do so.

"I am driven to the conclusion it is unlikely therefore, given your record of non attendance and non-compliance, that you would comply with any community based sentence or suspended sentence of imprisonment."

The judge said he also had to bear in mind the stress Johnston caused to his victims.

