David Jenkins' victim was left with blood squirting from her neck "like a scene from a horror movie" after her jugular vein was damaged in the shocking attack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the married 50-year-old thought she was going to die and heard paramedics say "she's gone, she's gone", followed by "she's back" as they fought to save her life.

Jenkins "smirked and ran off" after the savage attack.

David Jenkins.

The victim needed emergency surgery after the violence in October 2021 and is still traumatised by what happened to her.

Jenkins, 39 of Sunderland, was today branded "dangerous" and given a six-year licence extension on top of the 14-year jail term.

The court heard the victim had gone to her local bar, Oddfellows, in Sunderland, for a quick drink and Jenkins was there, wearing a suit he had on for a funeral the day before.

The woman spoke to Jenkins because she believed he had called a child outside a "nonce" and told him he should not have done that but had assured him she was "being nice, not nasty" during the short exchange.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court: "The defendant replied 'who are you f****** talking to'.

"The complainant bravely said she wasn't scared."

The court heard Jenkins, who "appeared high" had been holding a pint glass in his left hand.

Mr Hedworth added: "Without warning or any provocation he proceeded to smash the pint glass into the right side of the complainant's face, causing it to shatter.

"The complainant's face and neck immediately stung. She didn't realise the extent of her injuries until later on.

"She thought at that stage the defendant had just swilled her.

"The next thing she recalls is a paramedic saying 'she's gone, she's gone' and then 'she's back'.

"She remembers blood squirting from her neck and it being like a scene from a horror movie.

"The defendant was a well-built man, about 6ft tall, in comparison to the complainant, who was slim built."

Mr Hedworth said Jenkins was told he was barred after the attack and added: "His response was to smirk and run off."

The court heard the victim had a wounds to her jawline and neck and damage caused to the jugular vein had caused rapid haemorrhage.

Her internal veins had to be cut and stitched during emergency surgery.

Judge Christopher Prince said the victim was "standing completely defenceless" when she was attacked.

The judge told Jenkins, who has a record for violence: "This glass was, in your hand, a highly dangerous weapon.

"You smashed this glass into the neck and face of the complainant.

"You caused injuries that would have proved fatal were it not for the medical intervention of paramedics and doctors."

Judge Prince said Jenkins, who was convicted of wounding with intent after a trial and had admitted an unrelated charge of dangerous driving, is a "dangerous offender" who poses a high risk of harm to the public.

In a victim statement the woman said she had been left with scars that are a permanent reminder of what happened to her and she has struggled in the aftermath of what happened.

She said: "Before this happened I always had a smile on my face, I was bubbly and outgoing, very sociable, seeing a lot of my friends and family."

The woman said her life since has involved a series of medical appointments and worry.

Jenkins had pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of unlawful wounding, which was not accepted by prosecutors.

Jason Smith, defending, said Jenkins had always accepted responsibility for causing the injury and has post traumatic stress disorder, which gives him difficulty with controlling his emotions.

