Sunderland brute attacked girlfriend twice after row over 'cheating allegations'

Newcastle Crown Court heard the attacks happened at the home the couple shared at the time, in Sunderland.The 30-year-old attacker admitted he "used the back of my hand and hit her in the face" during the first row and during the second "kicked the phone out of her hand and caused injury to her hand".He said both of the attacks were during arguments about "cheating allegations".Flynn admitted he carried out the attacks. The court heard he has one previous conviction and two cautions for battery, all from a number of years ago, for domestic offences.Judge Penny Moreland told Flynn his history showed a pattern of violence within relationships.The judge sentenced Flynn to an 18 month community order with programme and rehabilitation requirements designed to reduce any risk he may pose in future.Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Flynn has relocated to Plymouth to live with his father, to take him away from the "wrong crowd" he had fallen in with.Miss Coxon said Flynn was out of work and did not have a focus at the time of the offences, adding there was a base probation service can work with.Flynn, now of Devonport Road, Plymouth, admitted two charges of common assault.