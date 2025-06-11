Sunderland brute attacked former partner after turning up at her home

A brute attacked his former partner when she allowed him to stay on her sofa after he turned up at her home uninvited.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Vincent was drunk when he arrived at the house in Sunderland last October, refused to leave an became verbally aggressive.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman eventually told him he could sleep on her sofa but he then kicked her bedroom door open and fell on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan said: "She told him to stop pretending to be unconscious. He became aggressive, punching her in the chest and spitting in her face."

He grabbed hold of her head in his hand and hit her head on the bedroom wall, causing swelling and bruising on her head."

He then left the address."

The court heard the victim called the police and was taken to hospital for treatment.

She was later found to have a spinal fracture but the court heard it is unclear how or when that injury was caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent was arrested the following day and hurled homophobic abuse at one of the police officers involved.

The 50-year-old, of no fixed address, who has previous convictions, admitted assault and a public order offence.

Recorder Angharad Davies sentenced him to 15 months, suspended for two years, with programme, rehabilitation and alcohol treatment requirements as well as a 12-month restraining order.

Laura Miller, defending, said Vincent is "very sorry" for what happened and has spent time in custody on remand, where he has used his time to gain certificates, win an award and rebuild family relationships.