Sunderland brothers plead guilty to separate sex and weapons charges

Two Sunderland brothers have appeared in the same court on successive days to plead guilty to separate sex and weapons charges.

Darren Trott, 39, admitted carrying an axe in public during a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 13.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, James Trott, 40, stood in an adjoining court room to plead guilty to breaching his obligations under the sex offenders register.

Homeless Darren Trott produced the weapon from his trousers when confronted by police in Southwick on Wednesday, April 19.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “Police were alerted to a male carrying an axe. They found a man with an axe down his trousers.

“He was arrested and taken to a police station. He has a conviction for a bladed article offence in 2002.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jobless defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in public.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “He used the axe to cut firewood, he was living in a field. On the day in question, he had been attacked.

“He has struggled for many years with drug and alcohol issues, and he has nowhere to live.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Trott for four months, suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must complete the Thinking Skills programme and 20 rehabilitation days, both with the Probation Service, and pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Just 24 hours later, the same court heard James Trott, of Marion Street, Hendon, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register on Sunday, April 23.

He was placed on the register after being jailed for three-and-a-half years at Bristol Crown Court in January 2020 for rape.

Under its terms, he must register his current address with police on the same date each year, which he had failed to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again prosecuting, Ms Cook said: “He must attend a police station every year, exactly one year from the previous notification.

“An officer will state that he accessed the Northumbria Police information system and found that Mr Trott had not complied.

“He was interviewed and made full admissions that it was due to poor mental health.”

Trott, who was freed from prison in December 2021, pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with the notification requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has 10 previous convictions from 15 offences, but has not before breached the notifications.

Mr Wilson, again defending, said: “He is dyslexic and doesn’t have a diary and has a disordered lifestyle.

“He was informed by police that he hadn’t signed, and he immediately went to the police station.

“His life has been difficult since he received the conviction that put him on the register.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Passfield fined Trott £180, with £85 court costs and a £72 victim surcharge.

She told him: “This is the first time that you’ve breached the requirement.