Sunderland brothers jailed after burgling home and taking car
Two brothers who burgled a house and took the owners' car have been put behind bars.
Daniel and David Ambler crept into the victims' home in Sunderland in the early hours of March 5, 2023, and took property including mobile phones and keys to a Nissan motor.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the homeowners woke up to discover their belongings had been stolen and their car was gone.
The total value of the property that was taken was an estimated £13,000.
Prosecutor Oliver Connor told the court the stolen car was spotted by police later that morning, heading towards Murton.
David Ambler, who was behind the wheel with his sibling as front seat passenger, drove off and crashed into a parked vehicle.
The Nissan was found dumped and the brothers were later arrested.
In a victim statement, the family said they have lived at the house for 30 years and raised their children there.
They said the happy memories they have there have now been overshadowed by the raid and they have been left "shocked, saddened and distressed".
Judge Stephen Earl said it was "despicable offending" and added: "To enter someone's home in the dead of night when they are asleep is a matter taken very seriously by the courts."
Daniel Ambler, 21, of Henry St, Shiney Row, admitted burglary and allowing himself to be carried and was jailed for two years and 11 months.
Martin Scarborough, defending, said: "He accepts joint responsibility, with his older brother, for the burglary. He had the good sense to admit the matter."
David Ambler, 26, of the same address, admitted burglary and taking without consent and was jailed for two years and five months with a two year road ban.
Jane Waugh, defending, said he has mental health problems and self-medicates with drugs but added: "It's no excuse."