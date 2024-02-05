Sunderland brothers jailed after burgling home and taking car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two brothers who burgled a house and took the owners' car have been put behind bars.

Daniel and David Ambler crept into the victims' home in Sunderland in the early hours of March 5, 2023, and took property including mobile phones and keys to a Nissan motor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the homeowners woke up to discover their belongings had been stolen and their car was gone.

The total value of the property that was taken was an estimated £13,000.

Prosecutor Oliver Connor told the court the stolen car was spotted by police later that morning, heading towards Murton.

David Ambler, who was behind the wheel with his sibling as front seat passenger, drove off and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nissan was found dumped and the brothers were later arrested.

In a victim statement, the family said they have lived at the house for 30 years and raised their children there.

They said the happy memories they have there have now been overshadowed by the raid and they have been left "shocked, saddened and distressed".

Judge Stephen Earl said it was "despicable offending" and added: "To enter someone's home in the dead of night when they are asleep is a matter taken very seriously by the courts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Ambler, 21, of Henry St, Shiney Row, admitted burglary and allowing himself to be carried and was jailed for two years and 11 months.

Martin Scarborough, defending, said: "He accepts joint responsibility, with his older brother, for the burglary. He had the good sense to admit the matter."

David Ambler, 26, of the same address, admitted burglary and taking without consent and was jailed for two years and five months with a two year road ban.