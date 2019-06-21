Sunderland brothers jailed after being caught shoplifting again
Two brothers, who live in Sunderland and Washington, have been jailed for a combined 26 weeks after being arrested for a number of shoplifting offences.
Jordan Chapman, of Goschen Street, Sunderland, has been jailed for 11 weeks for five counts of shoplifting. He also had a community order, which was implemented for similar offences, revoked.
His brother Daniel Chapman, of Waterloo Walk, Washington, has been given a custodial sentence of 15 weeks for two counts of shoplifting – while on a suspended sentence and a conditional discharge for similar offences.
Jordan, 25, and Daniel Chapman, 21, appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 20) after they were arrested on Tuesday (June 18) for a number of shoplifting offences in the County Durham area.
Peterlee Police posted on Facebook to update residents that the two defendants had received custodial sentences.