Sunderland boy is first child to be charged with disorder in North East

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 9th Aug 2024, 19:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A boy and a man are the latest to be charged after the scenes in Sunderland on August 2.

Philip Cawthorne, 38, of Southend Road, Sunderland, has been charged with violent disorder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 15-year-old from the Sunderland area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with violent disorder and burglary.

He is the first child to be charged in connection with disorder in the North East.

Both males are due to appear in court on Saturday morning.

 

Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice