Sunderland boy is first child to be charged with disorder in North East
A boy and a man are the latest to be charged after the scenes in Sunderland on August 2.
Philip Cawthorne, 38, of Southend Road, Sunderland, has been charged with violent disorder.
A 15-year-old from the Sunderland area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with violent disorder and burglary.
He is the first child to be charged in connection with disorder in the North East.
Both males are due to appear in court on Saturday morning.