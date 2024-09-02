Sunderland boy, 15, charged with riot will have case heard at crown court
The teenager from the Sunderland area, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was up at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, September 2.
The Crown Prosecution Service announced in August that he would be charged with the offence of riot, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The youth appeared for a 10-minute hearing today where District Judge Zoe Passfield agreed to send the case to Newcastle Crown Court.
He did not enter a plea to the riot charge.
Judge Passfield said the crown court hearing, where he will appear alongside adults charged with riot, will take place on September 13 or October 1.
The teenager was remanded into local authority accommodation ahead of the next hearing.