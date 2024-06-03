Sunderland BMW driver told parking officer 'I hope your kids die' after getting fine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An irate driver told a parking enforcement officer he hoped his children would die when he saw red after being ticketed outside his home.

Sayed Ahmed, 30, angrily grabbed a penalty charge notice about to be placed on the windscreen of one of two motors he had parked up in Laura Street in Sunderland city centre.

Ahmed spoke a racial slur and shouted, “I hope your kids die”, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

The delivery driver also allegedly labelled his victim “handicapped” – with his behaviour at 9.35am on Tuesday, October 17, causing fear of attack.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “The traffic warden noticed a Ford vehicle which had a permit which did not match the registration plate. He made a note.

“He carried on patrolling, and he then noticed the defendant reversing a BMW onto single yellow lines.

“He issued a ticket for the Ford and when he was inputting the details about the Ford, he heard loud revving.

“The BMW had moved near to where he was. The defendant was revving the vehicle considerably.

“As he walked up the street to place the ticket on the Ford, the defendant drove the BMW, putting its bumper to the Ford.

“The defendant got out of the BMW and said, ‘I’ve got the keys, I’ll move it’, and indicated the Ford.

“The warden said he had already made the ticket, and was about to place it on the windscreen.

“When he did that, the defendant became aggressive. He came tearing around the Ford, causing the warden to stand back.

“He grabbed the ticket and threw it on the floor and went to kick it away. The warden pressed his emergency alarm. There was serious distress caused.”

Ahmed, who pleaded guilty to a charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress and has no previous convictions, then made his remarks, it was said.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said Ahmed pleaded guilty on the basis he had made a single racial remark and one about the death of the warden’s children.

She said Ahmed had complained about parking issues in the street to the city council, adding: “He accepts he was frustrated. He had worked late.

“He accepts he shouldn’t have reacted like this or to have behaved like this. There has been no repetition.”

Magistrates fined Ahmed £200, with £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge, with £100 compensation.