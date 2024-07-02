Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A businessman who deliberately drove at a parking officer after he gave him a ticket for parking illegally outside of a primary school has been put behind bars.

Abdul Jilani. Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Abdul Jilani. Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

The 62-year-old civil enforcement officer had to leap out of the way of Adbul Jilani's BMW 5 Series but was still struck by the wing mirror and flung back against railings before he landed on the pavement.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was not seriously hurt but needed months off work, counselling, has flashbacks and said in a statement: "He was driving at me intentionally to kill me, all over a ticket."

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said on July 20 2022 Jilani's BMW had been spotted in Mount Road, Sunderland, on zig zag lines outside of a primary school at pupils' home time.

Mr Bunch said: "The officer started to issue a ticket and as he did the driver of the BMW returned, that being this defendant.

"The defendant was unhappy he was being issued with a ticket and began arguing before he lost his temper and saying he had only been five minutes.

"He was verbally abusive towards the officer, shouting and swearing, telling him to f*** off.

"The officer tried to hand the defendant a penalty notice but he refused to take it so it was placed under the windscreen wiper.

"The defendant got into the vehicle and the officer walked to the front to take a picture, as is standard procedure.

"The defendant started the vehicle and drove at speed in the direction of the officer, who had to leap out of the way, colliding with the wing mirror."

Dad-of-five Jilani, who is partner in a restaurant business where he is also the chef, admitted dangerous driving on the basis he did not deliberately drive towards the officer.

But after a trial of issue where evidence was heard, Judge Christopher Prince rejected the claim.

Judge Prince today jailed Jilani, 46, of Cleveland Road, Sunderland, for 13 months with a 12 month road ban after release.

The judge said the area was busy with parents collecting children from school at added: "It's a shocking thing for any child to have to witness.

"In short, you drove your BMW 5 Series car deliberately and at speed directly at a civil enforcement officer who was forced to leap out of the way of that vehicle, who was struck by the wing mirror but who would have been struck with the full force of your car driving at him had he not leapt out of the way.

"You deliberately drove at him and it was only because of his reactions that he was not struck by your vehicle.

"That was a highly dangerous manoeuvre."

Judge Prince added: "He was a public servant who was doing his job and had he not leapt out of the way he would have been struck with your vehicle, driving at speed towards him and deliberately towards him."

Jilani's defence team had urged the judge to suspend the jail term, which he rejected and said: "I think the public would be shocked if courts allowed persons to deliberately drive vehicles, at speed, directly and deliberately towards public servants."

Judge Prince said a suspended prison term would send out the "entirely wrong message" and added: "I take the view this court would be entirely failing in it's duty to protect the public if you didn't go to prison and therefore to prison you will go."

Katie Spence, defending, said it was a "momentary lapse" and Jilani "completely lost his temper".

Miss Spence added: "He has gone 46 years without being in trouble and assures me he will go another 46."

Jilani handed in refences to his ordinary positive character and charity work.