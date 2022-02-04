Sunderland BMW drink-driver caught by A690 roadside after double tyre blow-out

Georgia Quick, 24, was trying to reinflate one wheel by the side of the A690 Durham Road at Farringdon, when spotted by police.

Quick, of Flodden Road, Ford Estate, said both had deflated but gave no other explanation, prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik told a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

But a breath test revealed Quick was over twice the drink-drive limit at 11pm on Friday, January 14.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Mrs Yanes Hellevik told magistrates: “The officers’ attention was drawn to a black BMW 1 Series which was stopped in a bus lane.

“There was damage to the offside tyres, the engine was running.

“The driver was attempting to inflate a tyre. She said she had been driving to Durham City to collect her partner, and the tyres had gone flat.

“She smelled of intoxicating liquor and she failed a roadside breath test.

“She was fully compliant with the officers and in interview, she admitted the offence. She is, before today, a woman of previous good character.

“The officer did have his suspicions, but the defendant was not observed driving so it’s not suggested that she was driving in any unacceptable manner.”

Quick gave a roadside reading of 79mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

She pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Defending herself in court, Quick said: “It was just a mistake.”

Magistrates banned her from driving for 18 months and fined her £290, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Gary Cracknell, chair of the bench, told her: “You know it was a stupid thing to do and it’s going to have a dramatic impact on you.”