The woman had gone to the Lloyds Bank branch, in Houghton, and told staff she had been asked to withdraw money by the bank’s fraud team.

Staff contacted Northumbria Police immediately.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.30pm on Friday we received a report of a suspected courier fraud at Lloyds Bank on Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring.

“It was reported that staff had concerns after an elderly woman was asked to withdraw money after believing she had been contacted by her bank’s fraud team.

“The banking staff immediately alerted their suspicions to police and prevented the withdrawal.

“Inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible. We encourage members of the public to remain vigilant when asked to withdraw or transfer money.

