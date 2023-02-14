Luke Brice turned up at the victim's door, with accomplice Dylan Newall, in March 2021, and asked if he had a "rollie".

Newcastle Crown Court heard as the victim turned to go back into his house, the two men followed him inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Ellen Wright told the court: "Mr Brice shouted 'don't sell on my patch' and asked 'where's the green, where's the money'.

Luke Alexander Brice.

"Mr Brice punched him to the face from behind."

The court heard Newall warned the victim that Brice was going to stab him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Wright added: "Mr Brice hit him once more, on the left hand."

The court heard the victim managed to flee out of the back door of his home in Houghton and hid under a parked car until he spotted a passing police car, which he flagged down.

Dylan Newall.

He had a swollen mouth and bloodied eye after the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brice, 22, of Woodburn Drive, Houghton, admitted assault and theft.

Richard Herrmann, defending, said Brice has worked hard and made progress in the two years since the offence.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements, 150 hours unpaid work and a £100 compensation order.

The judge told him: "You are two years older and seem to be two years wiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have narrowly avoided custody."