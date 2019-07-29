Sunderland Airshow 2019: This is how many people were arrested as police praise public and partners for successful event
During the three day event, Northumbria Police has revealed just nine people were arrested at the Sunderland Airshow.
Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police’s silver commander for the Airshow, has thanked the public following the three-day event, which finished on Sunday, July 28.
Tens of thousands of spectators descended on the seafront to join in the fun – and not even the drizzly and grey weather could dampen the spirits of those who went along.
Officers were on duty throughout the weekend to keep visitors safe and engage with the public, who looked to the skies in delight as the spectacular flying displays were staged above.
Supt Hall paid tribute to the community for their contribution to a positive weekend, as well as staff, organisers and event partners.
He said: “I’m a Sunderland lad, I grew up attending the Airshow with my parents, and know how it continues to be a huge favourite across the region – come rain, or shine!
“But this event is only possible because of the visitors who attend, and I would like to praise the behaviour of spectators during what was a busy weekend in the city.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We experienced very few incidents of note, making just nine arrests over the course of Airshow weekend, and despite the adverse weather everyone helped to create a positive atmosphere on the seafront.”
He added: “Thank you – and roll on next year!”
Sunderland City Council also shared a message of success and thanks.
Councillor John Kelly, Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Communities and Culture, said: “It’s the continued support of the people of our city and our visitors which make Sunderland Airshow the fantastic event that it is.
“I hope all those along our award-winning seafront this year enjoyed the mix of aerial displays, live music, ground displays and family entertainment.
“I’d like to thank everybody who came along to join us, and look forward to welcoming you back to Sunderland to enjoy the many events we host throughout the year.”