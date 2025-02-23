Sunderland have vowed to back “the strongest possible action” against those responsible for online racist abuse after Romaine Mundle revealed he had been targeted.

The 21-year-old midfielder shared a discriminatory post sent to him on his Instagram account following the Black Cats’ 1-0 home defeat by Sky Bet Championship strugglers Hull on Saturday.

His club moved swiftly to support the player and promised to do all it could to track down those responsible for such actions.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination.

“Following an alleged online incident earlier today, the club will continue to work with the authorities and the EFL to ensure the well-being of our players and staff.

“We will also continue to report all forms of online discrimination to META and urge them to do more to remove this unacceptable behaviour from their platforms.

“It has no place in our game or society and we will support the strongest possible action against those responsible.

“We encourage anyone who hears or sees discriminatory abuse to report it by texting ‘SAFC’ and details of the incident to 60060.”