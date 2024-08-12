Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after the Sunderland AFC club shop was hit by a break-in for the second time in a week.

The boarded up door on the left was smashed on August 9; the one on the right a week earlier. | Sunderland Echo

Police were called after the alleged incident late on Friday, August 9.

The store, which only opened on June 28, was also burgled on Friday, August 2, when the right hand side of a double entrance door was smashed in.

This time it was the door to the left. Both doors have since been boarded up.

Items were stolen on both occasions and both incidents happened at about the same time of the evening.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Just before midnight on August 9, we received a report of a suspected burglary at a business premises on Vaux Brewery Way in Sunderland.

“Officers attended, where it was found the front windows had been broken and a number of accessories and clothing had been stolen.

“An investigation was immediately launched and a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing to fully understand the circumstances.

“Anyone with information which they think may assist our enquiries is asked to contact us via direct message on social media or on our website, quoting the crime number 094080R/24.

“For those who cannot contact us online, please call 101.”

Sunderland’s first home game of the new season is against Sheffield Wednesday at noon on Sunday, August 18.