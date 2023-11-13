Sunderland AFC fan banned for mocking Leicester City helicopter crash which killed chairman
'Such behaviour has no place in football'
A Sunderland AFC fan has been fined and given a three-year banning order after mocking the helicopter crash which killed former Leicester City chairman, Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Keelan Murray, 20, from Coquet in Rickleton, Washington, was arrested by Leicestershire Police after he was "seen to make a gesture that referenced the helicopter crash at the stadium in 2018".
The incident took place during the Black Cat's 1-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium on the evening of Tuesday October 24.
Appearing last week at Leicester Magistrates’ Court, Murray pleaded guilty to a Section 5 Public Order offence.
As well as being unable to attend any football matches for the next three years, he was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs and a £48 victim surcharge.
PC David Stevens, Leicestershire Police’s dedicated football officer, said: “Anyone who engages in making offensive gestures or ‘tragedy chanting’ faces the risk of arrest if caught.
“Such behaviour has no place in football and we will continue to work with the club to identify those committing such offences.”
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter crashed outside of the stadium on October 29, 2018.
Two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger were also killed in the tragedy when the aircraft spiralled out of control and crashed.