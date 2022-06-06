Sunderland AFC chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus banned after being caught driving at 110mph

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was spotted driving his Range Rover on the southbound A194(M) on September 1 last year. The speed limit is 70mph.

The case was dealt with at Gateshead Magistrates Court. Louis-Dreyfus, whose address was given as being in Durham, did not attend and the case was proved in his absence.

He was given a discretionary 56-day driving ban, and fined £660 with £110 costs. Louis-Dreyfus, who is rumoured to have a trust fund worth more than $2billion, was given two weeks to pay.

Sunderland AFC declined to comment .

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is the son of Margarita and the late Robert Louis-Dreyfus, whose family founded the Swiss-based Louis-Dreyfus group in 1851. The company is a global leader in agriculture, food processing, shipping and finance.

The family previously owned French side Marseille and oversaw a successful period on the field at the Stade Velodrome before selling the club to former LA Dodgers owner Frank McCourt in August 2016.

Kyril was a keen supporter during the period in which his family owned the club, regularly attending games.

The family also held a minority share in Belgian side Standard Liege.

Louis-Dreyfus became the Black Cats’ biggest shareholder last year, though it has since emerged that he owns just 41 per cent of the club, with former chairman Stewart Donald still owning 34 per cent and Charlie Methven maintaining a five per cent stake.

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that Donald and Methven have accepted a bid for their shares in the club and a deal is awaiting EFL approval.