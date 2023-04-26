Richard Price, 39, of Lewis Crescent, Hendon, tormented the woman during six weeks of intimidation after she ended their 10-year relationship.

The window cleaner harassed the grandmother at her home and in public, even throwing a bucket of water over her as he cycled on his bike.

And when police intervened, he spat on an officer’s forehead, behaviour sentencing District Judge Zoe Passfield described as “absolutely revolting”.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Judge Passfield told Price he had shown no remorse for crimes committed between Tuesday, September 6, and Tuesday, October 18.

She jailed him after he admitted charges of stalking involving fear of violence, assault of an emergency worker by beating and failing to surrender to custody.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The woman states she received a number of letters or notes, posted through her door.

“On September 6 he came to her house, there was a baby there. She wanted his behaviour to be the opposite of what it was.

“He was shouting and being loud, she asked him to leave but he caused a ruckus.

“When he attended on September 8, she told him to leave. He has made threats to smash windows.

“On September 9, there was damage to her front door which CCTV showed he was responsible for.

“The following day, she saw him on a bike and he shouted abuse towards her. He said, ‘See what happens if you try to leave me’.

“He had a bucket of water on the handlebars of his bike which he threw over her, and on September 12 he made verbal threats towards her.”

Of the attack on the policeman on Thursday, September 8, Ms Kaur said: “The officer attended a call made by her.

“He describes placing the defendant in his vehicle and the defendant spitting at him at his face, making contact with his forehead.”

The court heard Price has 49 previous convictions for 118 offences, the last in 2018 for causing criminal damage.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “I think it’s towards custody territory. The question is whether it’s immediate or suspended.

“The offending goes back to last year and he would say he hasn’t committed any further offending.

“I don’t think he presents as a particularly violent man. I would ask you to suspend the sentence.”

A Probation Service report read to the court revealed father-of-two Price was spending £80 a day buying crack cocaine and was dependent on the drug.

Judge Passfield jailed Price for 16 weeks for stalking and 14 weeks for assault, to run concurrently.

She jailed him for two weeks for failing to surrender to custody, to run consecutively.

He must pay compensation of £200 to his former flame and £100 to the police officer, with no court costs.