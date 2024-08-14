Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A knifeman smashed a window at a rival's home and warned "I will cut your head off".

A person inside the house targeted by Kieron Wright, in Sunderland, was "visibly shaken" when officers arrived on April 25.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the confrontation was caught on CCTV and Wright, who had left the scene, was arrested nearby.

Wright, 31, of Buttermere Street, Sunderland, who has 95 offences on his record and was out on licence at the time, admitted having a bladed article and criminal damage.

Mr Recorder Jamie Hill KC said it remains unclear why Wright targeted the house but there was suggestion of a previous fall-out involving a family member and that money was involved.

Recorder Hill sentenced Wright, who has been in custody since the offence, to 12 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements.

Christopher Morrison, defending, said Wright has a troubled background but is now at a "pivotal point" in his life and is making positive changes.

Mr Morrison told the court: "He has started to demonstrate some insight."