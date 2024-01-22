Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police say the operation, carried out over the Christmas period, was a big success.

Police say an operation to tackle disorder in Sunderland city centre saw pre-Christmas crime rates plummet, with reports of violence down by 80% from the previous year.

From November 29 to December 24, neighbourhood officers teamed up with Sunderland City Council, Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) and The Bridges shopping centre to crack down on crime.

Operation Kraken, led each year by police and partners, sees both uniformed and plain-clothed officers carrying out patrols to detect and disrupt crime.

The targeted approach was launched in recent years to keep Sunderland safe in over the Christmas period for residents, shoppers and businesses.

Reports say crime was down 6% overall compared to the previous month, and down 3% against the same period in 2022.

Violence was down by 80%, vehicle crime 50% and public disorder 21% from December the previous year.

Burglary reports were down 50% and reports of drug crime down 56% from the previous month.

Police stopped 24 people, 13 of whom were searched. They also made 10 arrests during the operation and issuing two summons and 21 dispersal notices.

This comes as the force marks Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, which celebrates the achievements of neighbourhood policing and officers across the country.

Sgt Maria Ord of Northumbria Police said: “Operation Kraken goes from strength to strength and we have enjoyed some fantastic results once again, which has led to a significant reduction in city centre crime, including violence and disorder.

“These brilliant results are testament to the hard work of our officers and partners to crackdown on criminality in the area, so everyone could enjoy the city centre during the festive period, hassle-free.

“This type of operation is only possible through fantastic teamwork and dedication from all agencies involved, so I’d like to extend my thanks to them for their continued support.

Centre director of The Bridges, Karen Eve, said: “It delivers a really strong message that we have a zero tolerance approach to crime and that we are committed to everyone having a safe and crime free experience when they visit the city centre.

“We are committed to everyone having a safe and crime free experience when they visit the city centre.”