A university student who sparked a nationwide manhunt when he went on the run after a woman was stabbed 29 times in her home has now been jailed for life for her murder.

Detectives launched a search to track down Alexander Carr after Michelle Hanson, 48, was found dead at a property in Brady Street in Sunderland on December 3, with wounds to her neck and head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a major operation, lasting more than a fortnight, police released pictures and CCTV of Carr, featuring his distinctive walk, before he was found living in a tent in London and arrested.

Alexander Carr has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Michelle Hanson.

At Newcastle Crown Court today, Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, has been told he must serve at least 19 years and three months behind bars after he admitted murder.

Shortly after Michelle's tragic death, her daughter Shannon Brown, 29, paid tribute to her mother.

Michelle Hanson with daughter Shannon Brown.

Shannon said: "As a family, we are all devastated by what has happened. My mam was a caring, kind and loving person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She would never hurt anyone - even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people.

"She always got on with things and never gave up. It’s heart-breaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again.

"She will be missed by all of us. Her granddaughter turns two in a couple of weeks and it is devastating that she will not get the chance to get to know her nana.

"Our lives will never be the same again. All we want now is justice for our mam."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an extensive police operation to track down Carr, independent charity Crimestoppers issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to them that would lead to his arrest.

Members of the public were warned not approach him, but instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.