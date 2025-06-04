A sofa-surfing shoplifter has been ordered to pay compensation after stealing a range of items including 15 steaks from city shops.

Joseph Robertson, 30, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from a shop and one attempted shoplift.

Joseph Robertson stole 15 steaks from Iceland. | Google

Robertson also admitted possession of controlled class B drug cannabis, and he asked for five other shoplifting offences to be taken into account.

On Thursday, March 20, he stole £75 of Lenor and Fairy laundry products from Home Bargains in Newbottle Street.

Ten days later he returned to the same outlet and made off with £47 of the same type goods.

And on Wednesday, April 2, he stole 15 rump steaks, totalling £60, from retailer Iceland’s store, also in Newbottle Street.

The next day, he completed his spree with thefts from B&M’s Newbottle Street outlet and Lidl’s branch in Mautland Square.

From B&M, Robertson took £60 of chocolate bars, and from Lidl, three beef joints and five roast beef, valued in total at £93.

He was caught with cannabis at Mautland Square that same day.

Details of the offences to be taken into account were not revealed.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Robertson was living between friends and trying to cut off those who had encouraged him to misbehave.

Ms Mosardini added: “I think he’s taken a lot of steps himself, which is positive.

“The council rang him yesterday and he needs to call them back to see what they can offer him.”

Judge Passfield sentenced Robertson to a 15-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days.

She ordered him to pay compensation of £123 to Home Bargains and a total of £80 to two unnamed retailers.

The judge heard homeless Robertson had taken it upon himself to seek professional help for unspecified issues that had led to his crimes.

She said: “It’s a shame to see you back before the court when you’ve been out of trouble for so long.”