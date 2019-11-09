Stalking, damaging a bus and assaulting nurses: The latest cases heard in court round-up

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Gavin Mason, 31, of Norton Road, Sunderland, and Toni Roke, 31, of Faber Road, Sunderland, were both charged with jointly causing criminal damage to a bus door and pleaded guilty. They were both given a 12-month community order and told to pay £200 each in compensation. They were ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge each.

Neal McLellan, 30, of Sheridan Road, South Shields, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was given a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 44 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £90.

Waseem Shaukat Chaudry, 49, of St Vincent Street, South Shields, admitted two charges of assaulting psychiatric nurses. He was given an 18-month community order and told to pay compensation of £100.

John Robert Buscall, 30, of Willoughby Grove, Peterlee, pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage. He was given an 18-month community order and made subject to a 12-month restraining order. He was told to pay £120 compensation, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £90.

Martin James Steele, 33, of Blenheim Walk, South Shields pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge.

George Brook, 47, of Glenhirst Terrace, Murton, was given an absolute discharge after admitting a charge of failing to comply with an anti-social behaviour order.