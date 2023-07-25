Stalker jailed after leaving woman feeling sick and fearful after 'substantial abuse'

A stalker made death threats to his former partner and warned he would use violence against her family.

Shane Symington bombarded his victim with texts, up to 20 calls per day and hounded her on social media after she ended their relationship.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes told Newcastle Crown Court: "She made it absolutely clear she didn't want him to contact her and that the relationship was over."

But Miss Barnes said Syminton warned he had bullets and if the woman ever got a new man he would "kill them both" and added: "He threatened to come to her work and beat her up so she would get fired, come to her home with a machete to kill her, go to her father's home and kill him.

"He also refers to assaulting her grandfather."

The court heard the woman, who lived in Washington, worked in a bar and Symington did turn up during a shift, started shouting then followed her when she finished.

Her colleagues described her as being "uncharacteristically shaken" when he turned up and the court heard he "caused a scene" at a bus stop as he was leaving the area afterwards.

Miss Barnes said the woman was left feeling sick and fearful as a result of Syminton's behaviour.

Symington, 26, of Curzon Street, Gateshead, who has previous convictions for harassment and a communications offence, admitted stalking.

Penny Hall, defending, said the bulk of the unwanted contact happened two years ago and Symington got in touch with the victim once this year when he "started to panic" about the court case.

Miss Hall said Smington has physical and mental health problems and would benefit from intervention.

She added that time spent in custody on remand has been the "shock he needed" to stop committing offences.

Miss Recorder Felicity Davies told Symington: "She finished her relationship with you and thereafter she suffered very substantial abuse in the form of threatening and repetitive contact that amounted to stalking."

Recorder Davies accepted the majority of the offending was two years ago and that Symington could have a chance at rehabilitation after his first experience of custody.

Symington was sentenced to 15 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation and programme requirements.

