Staff threatened with knife and money stolen from Ladbrokes Washington
Police are investigating a burglary at a bookmakers in Washington where staff were threatened with a knife.
By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 10:32
At around 9.30pm on Wednesday, a man entered the Ladbrokes store on Speculation Place. He used a knife to threaten staff and stole cash from the till.
Police have released a description of the man's clothing in the hope of tracking him down.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "He is described as wearing dark clothing, a balaclava and carrying a cotton bag."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1133 210819 or via the Tell us Something page at Northumbria Police's website.