Staff have been left shaken after a man carrying a hammer allegedly attempted to rob a petrol station in Washington.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 11.50pm on December 28 (2024) and police officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the incident.

Northumbria Police would like to speak with this man in connection to the incident. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported a man had entered Nicholson’s Garage on Blue House Lane in Washington.

“It was understood the offender was in possession of a hammer – and has made verbal threats to staff and demanded money from the till.

“The man has then left the area on foot empty-handed, and the incident was later reported to Northumbria Police.

“Thankfully no injuries were reported, however the staff at the premises were left shaken as a result.

“A number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was first made, including a recent review of CCTV footage.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, today (Wednesday March 12) officers have released an image of a man they are looking to trace.

“He was believed to have been in the area at the time of the attempted robbery and may have information that could assist police.”

The man or anyone who knows him are urged to contact Northumbria Police via social media or by using the report it form on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote crime reference 153041B/24.