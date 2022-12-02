Stab victim who fled car crash was 'being chased by a group of violent individuals' after being branded 'snitch' and 'grass', court told
A Sunderland stabbing victim who fled from a car crash was “being chased by a group of violent individuals” having previously been branded “a grass, a snitch,” his solicitor told a court.
Billy Thompson, 29, ran off after the smash in Westcliffe Road, Seaburn, but was witnessed getting into another motor and being driven away.
Police were tipped off and pulled over the vehicle carrying Thompson, at 5pm on Sunday, November 13.
They found him apparently drunk in the back seat – and he then refused to provide a sample of blood to prove if he had been boozing.
Most Popular
Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Thompson was being pursued and had been branded a ‘snitch’ after being stabbed three years ago, with his assailant being jailed for seven years.
Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The defendant had been seen to get out of the driver’s seat of a Mercedes Sprinter that had hit a parked Peugeot 208, and mounting the curb. His description was passed to the police, who received further information that he was getting into a Vauxhall.
“Officers arrived in Harbour View and saw the Vauxhall and signalled for it to stop. The defendant was sitting on the rear seat. He showed signs of being intoxicated and was arrested and cautioned. While being searched, the keys to the Mercedes were found on him.”
Thompson, of Avalon Road, Farringdon, pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen while in charge of a vehicle.
Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He was in fact being chased by a group of violent individuals and as a result of that, he collided his vehicle. Three years ago, he was labelled a grass, a snitch when he was stabbed several times. The defendant in that case received a seven-year sentence.
“Since then, he has been labelled as someone who assists the police. He and his family have been going head-to-head with another family. He accepts that he had had a little bit to drink to calm his nerves, he says he was fully in control. He realises it was foolish not to provide a sample. When he collided, he ran away because the offenders were chasing him.”
Magistrates handed traffic management worker Thompson 10 penalty points and fined him £466, with a £186 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.