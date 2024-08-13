Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spiteful ex who made his former partner's life a "misery" after they split has been jailed.

James Allsopp threw a brick through the woman's window, slashed her car tyres, pushed her, made threats and carried knives.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the terrified victim was left "on edge".

Mr Recorder Jamie Hill KC jailed Allsopp for a total of 18 months, with a five year restraining order.

The recorder told him: "For a period of months it seems you made her life a misery."

Recorder Hill added that Allsopp's behaviour was "spiteful".

Prosecutor John Hobley told the court the couple's relationship had ended in June last year and Allsopp became increasingly aggressive towards his ex.

Mr Hobley said the woman was woken by a telephone call from Allsopp in the early hours of August 4 and told the court: "He told her to check her car and she looked outside and saw him running towards her house, holding a brick which she saw him throw through the downstairs window.

"He continued shouting abuse towards her as she watched then she saw him attack her car."

The court heard all four tyres were slashed on the vehicle, using a knife Allsopp was carrying, and caused around £680 damage. The window cost £100 to repair.

Allsopp was arrested and bailed, with conditions to keep away from the victim, but within weeks had contacted her again by phone in the early hours of August 25 and sounded intoxicated.

He turned up around six hours later, started shouting, pushed her and warned "I'm going to kill you".

On November 4 she was woken by someone kicking her door in the early morning by the sound of someone kicking the front door.

Mr Hobley said: "She accessed her video doorbell which showed a person kicking her door with a knife in his hand."

The court heard the victim was "terrified" and knew it was Allsopp, who also contacted her by phone issuing threats.

Allsopp admitted he had gone to the house with a knife and a drill "for him", in relation to a man he wrongly believed the victim was seeing.

In an impact statement the woman said she was left "on edge" and added: "I can't believe he would do this."

The court heard Allsopp has now vowed to stay away from relationships.

Allsopp, 26, of East Vines, Sunderland, admitted two charges of criminal damage, two of having bladed articles, sending malicious communications and assault by beating.

Kate Barnes, defending, said Allsopp had been unable to cope with the breakup.

Miss Barnes said he has a good work record and has had time to reflect on his behaviour while in custody on remand.