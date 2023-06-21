Speeding, no insurance and flytipping - the latest Sunderland court cases

The cases were dealt with at magistrates court

Callum Shipley, 30, of Ringwood Square, Red House, Sunderland, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Kelly Ann Carter, aka Dixon, 44, of Rodney Close, Sunderland, was fined £44 with three penalty points for speeding.

Rachael Louise McNicholas, 49, of Poppyfield Court, Seaton, County Durham, was fined £500 with four penalty points for speeding.

Michael Taylor, 34, of Larchwood Grove, Sunderland, was fined £80 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Mahmoud Mohamed, 55, of Southwick Road, Sunderland, was fined £533 for depositing controlled waste without a permit.

Michael Hodgson, 51, of Hazel Dene Way, Seaham, was fined £350 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

