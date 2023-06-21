News you can trust since 1873
Speeding, no insurance and flytipping - the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

The cases were dealt with at magistrates courtThe cases were dealt with at magistrates court
The cases were dealt with at magistrates court

Callum Shipley, 30, of Ringwood Square, Red House, Sunderland, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Kelly Ann Carter, aka Dixon, 44, of Rodney Close, Sunderland, was fined £44 with three penalty points for speeding.

Rachael Louise McNicholas, 49, of Poppyfield Court, Seaton, County Durham, was fined £500 with four penalty points for speeding.

Michael Taylor, 34, of Larchwood Grove, Sunderland, was fined £80 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Mahmoud Mohamed, 55, of Southwick Road, Sunderland, was fined £533 for depositing controlled waste without a permit.

Michael Hodgson, 51, of Hazel Dene Way, Seaham, was fined £350 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Lee Scott Kisby, 48, of Theme Road, Thorney Close, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.